Insider Selling: Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $81.64 on Monday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $92.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arvinas by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

