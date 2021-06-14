Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires 13,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,397.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$234,008.19.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.55 per share, with a total value of C$25,548.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$25,040.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$25,082.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,384.00.

On Monday, May 31st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.47 per share, with a total value of C$49,318.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$14,980.77.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$26,483.52.

On Friday, May 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,596.00.

QTRH traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.55. 24,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,627. The firm has a market capitalization of C$291.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Quarterhill Inc. has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

