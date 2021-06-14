Insider Buying: Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Insider Buys $20,725.20 in Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) insider Russell Barrans acquired 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $20,725.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 468,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,149.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EVFM opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 394,119 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.2% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $4,087,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $2,970,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.10.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

