Insider Buying: Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Major Shareholder Purchases $12,537,950.00 in Stock

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Innoviva, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,731,025 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,462,050.00.

ETTX opened at $2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.13. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 265,548 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.29.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

