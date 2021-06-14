Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth $9,512,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 261.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 206,953 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter worth about $2,261,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after buying an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 243.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 105,381 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 98.04 and a quick ratio of 98.04. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $15.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.85. The business had revenue of $85.52 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,843.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

