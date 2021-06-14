Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Reaches $8.28 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $227.63 million and $28.69 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.28 or 0.00021023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003698 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00023186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.63 or 0.00809419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00083894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07952824 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,505,060 coins. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

