Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the May 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IFJPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Informa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $15.38. 12,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,961. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.71.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

