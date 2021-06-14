Industrial Alliance Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV)

Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$250.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

FNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.85.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $151.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.41. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.75 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 17.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.