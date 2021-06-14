Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IDEXY. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $20.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

