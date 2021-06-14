Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IDEXY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IDEXY stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.38. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

