Indexed Finance (NDX) Achieves Market Cap of $5.47 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.47 million and approximately $69,775.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $6.40 or 0.00015669 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00163473 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00182324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.01039421 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,789.80 or 0.99788427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

