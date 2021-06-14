Incent (INCNT) Price Hits $0.0942 on Top Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Incent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0942 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Incent has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and $352,374.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00060933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.20 or 0.00170871 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 26.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00185558 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $421.80 or 0.01056720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,030.33 or 1.00287434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,354 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.