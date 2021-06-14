Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $232.75 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.28. The firm has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

