Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the May 13th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ILIKF stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08. Ilika has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.24.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ilika in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid state batteries primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities/building, consumer electronics, medical, automotive, military, and aerospace sectors.

