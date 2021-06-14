iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ILIAF. Citigroup assumed coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on iliad in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. iliad presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ILIAF opened at $162.20 on Thursday. iliad has a one year low of $162.20 and a one year high of $191.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.37.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

