IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $37.80

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.80, but opened at $36.03. IDT shares last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 1,667 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.12.

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in IDT by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDT by 3,796.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

