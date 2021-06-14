IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IAMGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of IAMGOLD from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $4.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE IAG opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,149,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 478,400 shares during the period. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 9,811,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,007,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

