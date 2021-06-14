I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) PT Raised to $90.00

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

IMAB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.20.

Get I-Mab alerts:

I-Mab stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $84.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.75 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $56,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in I-Mab in the first quarter worth $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in I-Mab in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.