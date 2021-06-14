Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.31.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $29.72 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -742.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.