Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Gap Up to $66.31

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $66.31, but opened at $68.49. Hub Group shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 2,015 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.54.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

