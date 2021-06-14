Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 234,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,977 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL opened at $48.78 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

In other news, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $302,787.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,004.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

