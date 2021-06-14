Horace Mann Educators Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE:HMN opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.