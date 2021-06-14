Horace Mann Educators Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horace Mann Educators has a payout ratio of 37.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.
NYSE:HMN opened at $38.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.62. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $44.74.
Several analysts have issued reports on HMN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $141,952.47. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Horace Mann Educators Company Profile
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.
