Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 1.6% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

HON stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $223.58. 19,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,672,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.53 and a 52-week high of $234.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

