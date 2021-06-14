Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 100.1% in May

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the May 13th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of HNHPF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.
Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile
