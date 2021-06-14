Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Up 100.1% in May

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 706,200 shares, a growth of 100.1% from the May 13th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of HNHPF traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.13. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a fifty-two week low of $5.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.40.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Company Profile

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Europe, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

