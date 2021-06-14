HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 777,400 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the May 13th total of 427,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

HMST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HomeStreet by 86.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 691,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 320,082 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after purchasing an additional 163,254 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 146,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 132.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after buying an additional 122,460 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $923.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.16 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

