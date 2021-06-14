Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,260,000 shares, a growth of 112.8% from the May 13th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HIMX traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. 416,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,173,021. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.30 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,483,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,402,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 605,514 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 5,664,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 566,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Himax Technologies by 24.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 451,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

