HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Energy Fuels worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 77,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,190,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Shares of UUUU opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.18 million, a PE ratio of -25.11 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $431,370. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on UUUU. Noble Financial raised shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.