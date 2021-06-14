HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 740 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.78.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

