HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.68% of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $81,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,289,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF stock opened at $27.16 on Monday. AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57.

