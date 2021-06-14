HighTower Advisors LLC Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,966 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 192,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,851,000 after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,246,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,476,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.77.

FND opened at $97.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

