HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.02% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 37.9% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 114.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,901,000.

NYSEARCA UAPR opened at $25.60 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 1-year low of $23.86 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.

