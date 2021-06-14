HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,332 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $234,850,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $80,816,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,782,000. Finally, Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $23,800,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of LAZR opened at $23.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.