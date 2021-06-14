HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 163.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $46.48 on Monday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $46.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.93.

