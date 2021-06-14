HempCoin Tops One Day Volume of $294.00 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $294.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,009.99 or 1.00179833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00064481 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000975 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00008646 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,315,733 coins and its circulating supply is 262,180,583 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

