Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.40

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.40 and last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 20276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 27.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 58,350 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,431.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 664,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,920,000 after purchasing an additional 621,301 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

