Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 16.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $67.71 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00058166 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00037193 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.50 or 0.00220759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00007947 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00033552 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00022749 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,695,595 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

