Head to Head Survey: Yelp (NYSE:YELP) vs. Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF)

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Yelp alerts:

84.7% of Yelp shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Yelp and Boyd Group Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 10 5 0 2.18 Boyd Group Services 0 2 8 0 2.80

Yelp presently has a consensus target price of $34.94, indicating a potential downside of 14.18%. Boyd Group Services has a consensus target price of $248.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.10%. Given Boyd Group Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than Yelp.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp -1.14% -1.19% -0.86% Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yelp and Boyd Group Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $872.93 million 3.48 -$19.42 million ($0.27) -150.81 Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boyd Group Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yelp.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats Yelp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners, as well as fleet and lease customers. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.