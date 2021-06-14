Head to Head Review: China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) vs. Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC)

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for China Eastern Airlines and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines 0 1 3 0 2.75 Frontier Group 0 2 8 0 2.80

Frontier Group has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.85%. Given Frontier Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than China Eastern Airlines.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Eastern Airlines and Frontier Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines $8.51 billion 0.86 -$1.72 billion ($5.22) -4.26 Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Frontier Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Eastern Airlines.

Profitability

This table compares China Eastern Airlines and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines -20.61% -20.81% -4.25% Frontier Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of China Eastern Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Frontier Group beats China Eastern Airlines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 734 aircraft, including 725 passenger aircraft and nine business aircraft. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 110 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 104 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 4 A319ceos, 19 A320ceos, 60 A320neos, and 21 A321ceos. The company offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.