Head-To-Head Contrast: SAP (NYSE:SAP) versus Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

SAP (NYSE:SAP) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get SAP alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SAP and Sumo Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAP 0 13 10 0 2.43 Sumo Logic 0 3 7 0 2.70

SAP presently has a consensus price target of $135.18, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. Sumo Logic has a consensus price target of $27.13, indicating a potential upside of 24.09%. Given Sumo Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than SAP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.6% of SAP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of SAP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAP and Sumo Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAP $31.23 billion 5.65 $5.88 billion $5.13 27.97 Sumo Logic $202.64 million 11.52 -$80.30 million ($1.51) -14.48

SAP has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SAP and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAP 19.87% 19.27% 9.70% Sumo Logic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SAP beats Sumo Logic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management. The company also provides SAP solutions for enterprise information management that offers capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate, and archive data; SAP HANA and SAP HANA Cloud, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Analytics Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence, a suite of flexible and scalable self-service BI tools; SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, a cloud data warehouse solution for business and IT users; and SAP BW/4HANA, an on-premise data warehouse solution. In addition, it offers SAP Integration Suite that help customers with holistic integration, and API-based and event-based integrations; SAP Extension Suite that provides ready-to-use services to accelerate and develop application extensions; SAP Internet of Things, a cloud solution that generates business outcomes; and SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation, a software robot to mimic human actions and responses. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights. The company offers a suite of solutions to address areas, such as operational intelligence, security intelligence, business intelligence, and global intelligence. Sumo Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.