Head-To-Head Contrast: Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) vs. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Neogen alerts:

92.3% of Neogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Neogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Neogen and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 13.66% 8.03% 7.35% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neogen and Lucira Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $418.17 million 11.65 $59.47 million $0.56 81.29 Lucira Health $270,000.00 804.26 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.36

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Lucira Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Neogen and Lucira Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lucira Health 1 1 1 0 2.00

Neogen currently has a consensus price target of $20.38, indicating a potential downside of 55.24%. Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 59.86%. Given Lucira Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lucira Health is more favorable than Neogen.

Summary

Neogen beats Lucira Health on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed processors; grain producers and processors; producers of cookies, crackers, candy, ice cream, and other processed foods; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are also used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.