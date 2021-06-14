Head-To-Head Contrast: Mitchells & Butlers (MBPFF) & Its Competitors

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS: MBPFF) is one of 67 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mitchells & Butlers to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Mitchells & Butlers has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitchells & Butlers’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitchells & Butlers N/A N/A N/A Mitchells & Butlers Competitors -2.07% -55.54% -0.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitchells & Butlers $1.88 billion -$142.90 million -59.63 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors $1.60 billion $85.39 million 0.95

Mitchells & Butlers has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Mitchells & Butlers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mitchells & Butlers and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitchells & Butlers 0 0 4 0 3.00 Mitchells & Butlers Competitors 797 4314 4902 181 2.44

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 11.10%. Given Mitchells & Butlers’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mitchells & Butlers has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mitchells & Butlers rivals beat Mitchells & Butlers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats. It also engages in the leisure retailing; property leasing, management, and development; and financing activities, as well as operates as a healthcare trustee. In addition, the company owns various trademarks. As of September 26, 2020, it operated 1,738 pubs, bars, and restaurants. Mitchells & Butlers plc was founded in 1898 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

