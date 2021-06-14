Head to Head Analysis: General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) & Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and General Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vision Marine Technologies $1.80 million 51.18 -$1.69 million N/A N/A General Dynamics $37.93 billion 1.43 $3.17 billion $11.00 17.41

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of General Dynamics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and General Dynamics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 General Dynamics 3 3 8 0 2.36

General Dynamics has a consensus target price of $189.71, suggesting a potential downside of 0.93%. Given General Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than Vision Marine Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Vision Marine Technologies and General Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vision Marine Technologies N/A N/A N/A General Dynamics 8.22% 21.27% 6.28%

Summary

General Dynamics beats Vision Marine Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment delivers a family of Gulfstream aircraft and provides a range of services for Gulfstream aircraft and aircraft produced by other original equipment manufacturers. The Combat Systems segment offers combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions for the U.S. government and its allies around the world. The Information Technology segment provides technologies, products and services in support of thousands of programs for a wide range of military, federal civilian, state and local customers. The Marine Systems segment designs, builds and supports submarines and surface ships. The company was founded on February 21, 1952 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.