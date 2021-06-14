Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Holdings Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,585 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 24.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In other news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $44.84 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.