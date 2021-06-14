Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Down 38.1% in May

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the May 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Harvest Capital Credit by 48.9% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 60,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harvest Capital Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $776,000. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.66. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,342. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 18.21, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Harvest Capital Credit has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $9.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter. Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 55.41%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Harvest Capital Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.6%.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

