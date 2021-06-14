Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Up 250.0% in May

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 13th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of PMOIF stock remained flat at $$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.68.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

