Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Short Interest Update

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, an increase of 215.7% from the May 13th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBRIY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

HBRIY stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.75.

Chrysaor Holdings Limited operates as an exploration and production company. The company offers development and commercialization of dormant oil and gas discoveries and incremental reserves in the North Sea. Chrysaor Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

