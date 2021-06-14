Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

HPGLY opened at $107.60 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $112.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.91.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.