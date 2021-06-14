Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €73.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €73.30 ($86.24) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 59.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HLAG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €99.54 ($117.10).

Shares of ETR HLAG opened at €180.10 ($211.88) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a 12 month high of €181.80 ($213.88). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €151.93. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in shipping of containers by sea; and the provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

