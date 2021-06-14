Handshake Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $88.89 million and $759,373.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,679.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.82 or 0.06398325 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $622.68 or 0.01569263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.63 or 0.00437581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00147075 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.00676930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.21 or 0.00431492 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00040196 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 395,853,713 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

