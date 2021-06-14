Halma (LON:HLMA) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,310 ($30.18) to GBX 2,385 ($31.16) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,257.50 ($29.49).

Shares of HLMA opened at GBX 2,735 ($35.73) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. Halma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,125.81 ($27.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,785.32 ($36.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,568.24. The stock has a market cap of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 10.78 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Halma’s previous dividend of $6.87. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.35%.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

